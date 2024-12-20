Qatar University Fetes Graduates Of Honours Programme
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Honours Programme, Deanship of General Studies at Qatar University (QU) organised a ceremony to honour its 2023–2024 graduates. General Studies dean Dr Saba Mansoor Qadi, Honours Programme director Dr Yousri Marzouki, council members, graduates, faculty members, and students attended. In her speech, Dr Qadi, noted that the programme supports the university's strategy for excellence in education. Dr Marzouki described the graduation of 60 students, comprising 12 male and 48 female, as a demonstration of QU's commitment to providing an inclusive, pioneering and diverse educational environment. Al-Dana Mohammed al-Sulaiti, a graduate and budget analyst at QatarEnergy, described her experience in the Honours Programme as pivotal in shaping her personality and developing skills.
