Qatar Takes Part In 8Th Arab Housing Conference In Algeria

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Algiers: The State of Qatar, represented by the of Social Development and Family, participated in the 8th Arab Conference, organised by Algeria's Ministry of Housing, Urban Planning and the City, in cooperation with the Council of Arab Ministers of Housing and at the Arab League, on the sidelines of the 41st session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Housing, which kicked off on Tuesday and ends yesterday.

Assistant Undersecretary for Social Development Affairs at the Ministry of Social Development and Family Fahd Mohammed Al Khayarin led the State of Qatar's delegation at the conference.

Held under the theme“Sustainable Urbanism and Construction: Challenges and Promising Hopes,” the conference discussed urban planning mechanisms to achieve resilient and safe cities capable of withstanding and sustainability, in addition to the importance of green buildings, the use of environmentally friendly building materials, the best experiences that can achieve sustainable development and quality of life, and determining standards for decent housing to meet the needs of different segments of society and the role of governments, concerned parties, and the private sector in advancing housing, construction, and building policies.

The conference also discussed ways to anticipate the future and keep pace with technological developments in construction, development, and sustainable urban development, in addition to evaluating the implementation of the urban agenda to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs), especially SDG 11, through comprehensive urban planning.

The conference aimed to present common Arab visions to address current and future urban challenges in the Arab world, develop innovative solutions and effective mechanisms, and highlight pioneering experiences and projects in the field of smart and sustainable cities.