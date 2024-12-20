Russian Shelling Of Kherson: One Killed, Six Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian have launched a large-scale artillery attack on Kherson, hitting apartment buildings. One man was killed and another six people were injured.

That is according to Roman Mrochko , the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“There were many hits to apartment buildings,” Mrochko added.

According to Regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin, the city came under enemy artillery shelling.

Mrochko clarified that a 76-year-old man from Kherson was taken to the hospital in serious condition. He sustained a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to the chest due to the extensive Russian shelling.

Mrochko also noted that a 63-year-old man was admitted to the hospital with contusion, mine-blast, and closed head injuries.

A 44-year-old man was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury and traumatic amputation of the fingers of his right hand.

Later, Mrochko reported that one man had been killed and three more people injured.



"A 60-year-old man sustained fatal injuries. He was inside the building during the attack by the enemy," Mrochko stated.

“A 55-year-old woman was brought to the hospital from the central district of Kherson. As a result of the morning enemy attack, she sustained mine-blast and closed head injuries, multiple shrapnel wounds to her leg,” he wrote.

Two men, aged 86 and 41, were also admitted to the hospital following the Russian strikes on the city.

As reported, on the evening of December 19, a Russian ballistic missile hit a residential two-story building in Kryvyi Rih, injuring five people, including a 15-year-old girl.