Universal Corporation Releases 2024 Sustainability Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV ) ("Universal" or the "Company"), a global business-to-business agriproducts company, announces the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report which details the progress that it has made on key sustainability priorities.

"When we define "success" at Universal, we look at more than just our performance. We also place a great weight on our ability to enhance our global sustainability efforts and to report those efforts publicly and transparently," said Preston Wigner, Universal's Chairman, President, and CEO. "Simply put, sustainability is not just good business, it is the right thing to do. Our 2024 Sustainability Report reflects the value we place on sustainability and highlights the actions we have taken to be successful."

Over the last 12 months, Universal has made significant achievements and progress towards its sustainability goals:

Progress Towards Environmental Goals



Planted more than 14 million trees around the world and achieved 71% traceability in its timber supply chain, moving the Company closer to its target of 100% traceability by 2030.

Entered into a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement for renewable energy from a solar power project to offset 100% of electricity use in the United States by 2026.

Reduced absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions by 15 percent from the Company's 2020 baseline and are on track to reach its reduction target set with the Science Based Target Initiative of 30 percent by 2030. Recycled more than 23,000,000 liters of water and implemented water recycling for non-potable water and irrigation needs.

Continuing Support for Communities



Trained over 175,000 farmers on Good Agricultural Practices and Agricultural Labor Practices. Contributed over $800,000 to various community organizations through the Universal Leaf Foundation.

Progress Towards Social Goals



Substantially met the Company's goals for its contracted farmers of 100% personal protective equipment distribution, 100% farm labor accommodations, 0% child labor, and 100% minimum wage threshold for farm workers for the second year in a row. Adopted and implemented a Behavior-Based Safety Program to improve workplace safety and conducted over 21,000 health and safety inspections, which represents a 40 percent increase over the prior year.

Universal's 2024 Sustainability Report discloses the Company's sustainability performance from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024. It was prepared with reference to Global Reporting Initiative Standards and aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The report is available at: .

Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV ) is a global agricultural company with over 100 years of experience supplying products and innovative solutions to meet our customers' evolving needs and precise specifications. Through our diverse network of farmers and partners across more than 30 countries on five continents, we are a trusted provider of high-quality, traceable products. We leverage our extensive supply chain expertise, global reach, integrated processing capabilities, and commitment to sustainability to provide a range of products and services designed to drive efficiency and deliver value to our customers. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Universal Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED