Giddy Up! 5850 Fest Adds Country Acts Tyler Rich, Annie Bosko, Josh Weathers & Jason Jones To Boot-Stomping Lineup

5850 Fest

Inaugural Music, & Cultural Festival in Ketchum, ID, Coinciding With Audi FIS Skiing Finals, Embraces its Cowboy Spirit

- Jenny Dupre and Brandon Kuvara, Co-Founders of 5850 FestKETCHUM, ID, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Saddle up and get ready to two-step - 5850 Fest is getting its cowboy on. The inaugural Idaho festival, which celebrates the intersection of music, culture and culinary excellence, has announced the addition of several boot-stomping country acts to its lineup. Fans can look forward to electrifying performances by Nashville-rooted Tyler Rich, powerhouse vocalist Annie Bosko, singer/songwriter Josh Weathers and Jason Jones. These additions add a dose of rugged charm to the festival, further solidifying its mission to honor the rich cultural fabric of Ketchum and Sun Valley.Fresh off the release of his latest single, Rich brings his signature blend of modern country and pop influences while Bosko, known for her powerhouse voice and stage presence, has earned acclaim as one of the genre's most exciting emerging artists. Weathers brings to the festival elements of country, soul and rock and is sure to deliver an unforgettable live performance. Jones, meanwhile, is known for crafting heartfelt anthems and relatable storytelling. The festival, held from March 20–27, 2025, coincides with the Audi FIS World Cup Skiing Finals, marking the first time in nearly a decade the prestigious competition returns to U.S. soil. 5850 Fest promises a curated blend of live music and culinary showcases, all while spotlighting the vibrant spirit of Ketchum and Sun Valley.“We're thrilled to welcome these phenomenal country artists to 5850 Fest,” said Jenny Dupre and Brandon Kuvara, Co-Founders of 5850 Fest.“Country music and Ketchum are a perfect fit. This town has always been about authenticity, adventure, and community - values that country music embodies. Combine these country musicians with our rock and electronic headliners, incredible culinary celebrities to be announced soon, comedy acts and live podcasting events and you've got a recipe for fun.”5850 Fest, produced by 5B Productions, is named after Ketchum's elevation and celebrates the town's unique blend of rugged charm and contemporary luxury. From open-access Main Street performances to intimate VIP activations, the event will pair country flair with an elevated festival experience. In addition to music, 5850 Fest will offer celebrity culinary activations, live podcast recordings and exclusive experiences designed to showcase the best of Ketchum and Sun Valley. Guests can expect everything from high-energy shows under the stars to cowboy-approved culinary delights, all set against the backdrop of the world-renowned ski destination.The new musical acts join country legend Tracy Byrd, as well as Barenaked Ladies, Sugar Ray and Brandi Cyrus, with others to be announced in the future. Passes for 5850 Fest, including single-day and full week VIP passes, are on sale now.For more information, visit .About 5850 Fest5850 Fest is a multi-day cultural festival in Ketchum, Idaho, coinciding with the prestigious Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals. Combining world-class musical performances, curated culinary experiences and luxury VIP offerings, the festival aims to celebrate the history and allure of Ketchum and Sun Valley while attracting a global audience. Visit to learn more.

