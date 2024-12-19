Caesars Slots Partners With Ty Pennington To Test Player's New Year Luck With Hourly Giveaways Of $777 Gift Cards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Slots players can download the Caesars Slots app for *hourly chances to win an gift card, from now until January 12!

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Slots**, Playtika's free-to-play social casino app, has partnered with Ty Pennington to announce the return of an exciting sweepstakes in the United States and Canada.* Hourly between 1-5 p.m. EST, starting December 19, 2024 and until January 12, 2025, new and existing players of the free-to-play slots game will have the chance to win a $777 gift card.

Caesars Slots 2024

Caesars Slots 2024

To complement the sweepstakes,

Caesars Slots has teamed up with Pennington to create a new TV spot, now airing. The campaign is the latest iteration of Caesars Slots' ongoing partnership with HGTV's

Rock the Block

host Pennington previously starred in three commercials for the game, most recently to promote the original $777 giveaway

one year ago .

Ty Pennington said:

"Each time I get the chance to work with Caesars Slots, players get more chances to win big, and this sweepstakes is no exception. I'm no stranger to a great makeover, and now thanks to Caesars Slots, players can kick start their own New Year with the chance to win $777, unlocking endless possibilities."

Omri Shvartz, GM at Caesars Slots, said:

"At Caesars Slots, we're dedicated to creating unforgettable moments for our players, and this sweepstakes is the perfect end-of-year celebration to honor that commitment. Partnering again with Ty Pennington, whose energy and creativity align so well with the spirit of Caesars Slots, adds an exciting twist to the experience as he is such a master at delivering unforgettable entertainment experiences. His partnership underscores the exciting potential players can find with our sweepstakes and in playing the app."

To be eligible for the $777 prizes, players in the United States or Canada can simply download the Caesars Slots app, create a free account or log into their existing account during the sweepstakes period between December 19, 2024 and January 12, 2025 to register for the sweepstakes.

Download and play Caesars Slots for free (in-app purchases and random items available) on the App Store and Google Play, or by visiting

.

About Caesars Slots®

Caesars Slots®

is one of the top free-to-play social casino games in the world, with more than 300,000 daily players and more than 48 million downloads across multiple platforms according to Data. (2024). The Caesars Slots trademarks are licensed to Playtika by Caesars Entertainment.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK ) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

*The Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents (21 and over) of the United States and Canada (excluding the province of Québec). No prizes are available in the game. Playing the games does not increase your chances of winning. No purchase necessary. For details and terms and conditions, see

. Amazon is not sponsor of or in any way affiliated with the Sweepstakes.

**Caesars Slots trademarks are licensed by Caesars Entertainment.

Contact:

[email protected]



SOURCE Playtika Holding Corp

