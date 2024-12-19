Federal appeals court rejects TikTok’s request to delay ruling

(MENAFN) The federal appeals court that last week upheld TikTok's pending ban rejected the company’s request on Friday to delay the ruling and the January 19 deadline for a sale. TikTok is required under federal law to sell its U.S. operations to a new owner or face a nationwide ban. The company had requested an emergency pause earlier in the week, arguing it would provide the Supreme Court time to consider reviewing the law.



The D.C. Circuit judges declined TikTok’s request, stating that Congress had intentionally established a 270-day timeline for the sale-or-ban process. They emphasized that this timeframe allowed for "one (and only one) extension," reinforcing the importance of adhering to the legislative deadline.



In their unsigned order, the judges noted that TikTok had not presented any precedent where a court, after rejecting a constitutional challenge to a congressional act, had subsequently blocked the law from taking effect while awaiting Supreme Court review. This lack of legal precedent weakened TikTok’s case for the delay.



The decision leaves TikTok with limited time to resolve its situation as the January 19 deadline approaches. The company’s push for an emergency pause highlights the high stakes involved, as it seeks to maintain its presence in the U.S. amid heightened regulatory and legislative scrutiny.

MENAFN19122024000045015839ID1109011796