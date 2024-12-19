Japan Farmer Who Stole 200 Kg Spring Onions Blames Summer Heat

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Tokyo: A Japanese court on Thursday convicted a man who stole more than 200 kilogrammes (440 pounds) of spring onions from a rival after record summer heat ruined his own crops, local reported.

As he stood trial last month, the 28-year-old former farmer reportedly blamed the hot summer for his lacklustre harvest.

But the Kyoto District Court called the theft of produce worth around 200,000 yen ($1,300) in August and September "malicious", local broadcaster Kansai TV said.

The court found "no extenuating circumstances" in his decision to "steal from a competitor and make up for lost revenue caused by unfavourable weather conditions", Kansai TV said.

The man -- who has retired from agriculture since the theft -- was handed a prison term of two years, suspended for three years, according to the broadcaster.

Japan's summer this year was the joint hottest on record -- equalling the level seen in 2023 -- as extreme heatwaves fuelled by climate change engulfed many parts of the globe.

The famous snowcap of Mount Fuji was also absent for the longest recorded period this year, not appearing until early November, compared with the average of early October.