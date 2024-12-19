Russia gets in touch with Uganda due to ‘dancing’ sickness outburst

(MENAFN) Russia's human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, has confirmed that it is in communication with Ugandan authorities regarding an outbreak of a mysterious illness in Uganda. The disease, known locally as 'Dinga Dinga,' causes symptoms such as fever, uncontrollable shaking, and difficulty walking. Around 300 people, mostly women and girls, have been affected in the southwestern Bundibugyo District, near the Republic of Congo. However, no fatalities have been reported, and the illness is generally self-limiting, with severe cases treated with antibiotics.



Rospotrebnadzor has set up surveillance at Russian border checkpoints to detect any travelers showing symptoms from countries with reported outbreaks. While no official information has been released by Ugandan health authorities, the Russian agency is maintaining contact with Ugandan officials to verify the situation and ensure proper management.



Uganda has recently shown increased interest in collaborating with Russia on health-related matters, particularly in pharmaceuticals and medical equipment.

