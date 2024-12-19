Russia gets in touch with Uganda due to ‘dancing’ sickness outburst
Date
12/19/2024 6:57:25 AM
(MENAFN) Russia's human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, has confirmed that it is in communication with Ugandan health authorities regarding an outbreak of a mysterious illness in Uganda. The disease, known locally as 'Dinga Dinga,' causes symptoms such as fever, uncontrollable shaking, and difficulty walking. Around 300 people, mostly women and girls, have been affected in the southwestern Bundibugyo District, near the Democratic Republic of Congo. However, no fatalities have been reported, and the illness is generally self-limiting, with severe cases treated with antibiotics.
Rospotrebnadzor has set up surveillance at Russian border checkpoints to detect any travelers showing symptoms from countries with reported outbreaks. While no official information has been released by Ugandan health authorities, the Russian agency is maintaining contact with Ugandan officials to verify the situation and ensure proper management.
Uganda has recently shown increased interest in collaborating with Russia on health-related matters, particularly in pharmaceuticals and medical equipment.
MENAFN19122024000045015687ID1109011604
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.