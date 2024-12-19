Spanish court dismisses ‘Russian interference’ case

(MENAFN) The Barcelona Provincial Court has dropped the case investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2017 Catalan independence referendum, citing irregular procedures and non-compliance from the judge involved. This decision nullifies Judge Joaquin Aguirre's attempt to reopen the case, which had previously been dismissed in May. Aguirre had sought to indict former Catalan presidents Carles Puigdemont and Artur Mas for treason and claimed they may have colluded with Russia in an effort to separate Catalonia from Spain.



Aguirre's reopening of the case in June suggested that Russian support, even if indirect, could have served Moscow’s interests by destabilizing Spain. However, Russian authorities, including Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, denied these allegations, asserting that they harmed relations between Spain and Russia.



On Tuesday, the Barcelona Court ruled that Aguirre's actions had violated prior judicial instructions, declaring his efforts and the associated proceedings null. The court also ordered the investigation into Russian interference in Catalonia's independence process to be archived. The Spanish Supreme Court now faces the decision of whether to continue with any further legal action.



The case stemmed from the 2017 referendum, in which 90% of voters supported independence, though voter turnout was just over 40%. Following the referendum, Puigdemont fled abroad to avoid arrest, while Mas had already faced tensions with Madrid during his tenure from 2010 to 2015. The situation has prompted significant political debate, with recent amnesty laws sparking protests from right-wing factions in Spain.

