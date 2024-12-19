Lithuania Signs Largest-Ever Defense Contract In Berlin

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Lithuania signed a €2 billion contract for 44 Leopard 2A8 tanks in Berlin, marking the largest purchase in the country's history. Defense Dovilė Šakalienė finalized the deal with her German counterpart, Boris Pistorius.



This agreement marks a significant shift in Baltic defense capabilities. The Leopard 2A8 stands out as Europe's most advanced battle tank. Each 70-ton machine features a powerful 120mm cannon and cutting-edge digital fire control systems.



The package includes ammunition, logistics support, and maintenance equipment to ensure long-term operational success. Money talks in defense matters. Lithuania's increased military budget made this purchase possible ahead of schedule.



The timing proves crucial as the Baltic nation works to build a credible deterrent force. These tanks will form the backbone of Lithuania's new national division, filling a critical gap in heavy armor capabilities.



The deal goes beyond mere hardware acquisition. It creates stronger military ties between Lithuania and Germany, as both forces will now operate similar equipment.







This compatibility enhances NATO 's collective defense capabilities in the Baltic region, where rapid response and interoperability matter most.



Lithuania's tank purchase reflects a clear-eyed assessment of regional security needs. The National Defense Council's evaluation pointed to the Leopard 2 series as the most effective choice for Lithuania's defense requirements.



This decision transforms Lithuania's ground forces from a light infantry-based military into one with serious armored punch. The significance extends beyond Lithuania's borders.



This acquisition represents the largest single purchase in the country's history, not just in military terms. It demonstrates how smaller NATO members can make substantial contributions to collective defense while modernizing their own forces.

