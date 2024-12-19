CIBSE Unveils Its Modern New Head Office In The Heart Of London

(MENAFN- Pressat) CIBSE is delighted to announce the opening of its new head office at 91-94 Saffron Hill, EC1N 8QP , in the vibrant Farringdon area of central London. This relocation marks a monumental milestone in CIBSE's history, following 44 years at its previous home in Balham.

Situated in one of London's most dynamic and accessible locations, the new head office embodies CIBSE's vision for the future - offering an innovative, inclusive and collaborative environment that reflects the Institution's global reach, growth and ambition. This new space underscores CIBSE's commitment to its members, the wider industry and its international footprint, enabling even greater engagement and collaboration.

The new CIBSE head office is a significant upgrade in size, design and functionality compared to the previous Balham location. Spanning an impressive 16,995 sq ft across lower ground, ground, and three upper floors, it offers modern, open-plan spaces designed to foster teamwork, creativity and collaboration. With its contemporary design and central location, the new office is set to become a hub for CIBSE staff and members to connect, innovate, and drive progress. This marks a substantial increase from the 9,311 sq ft of CIBSE's former office. Some of the standout features of the new head office include:



Maximised daylight for a bright, airy and uplifting workspace

Flexible and agile spaces to adapt to evolving needs with a focus on well-being and comfort, promoting productivity and satisfaction

Dedicated areas for meetings, conferences and events, ensuring a collaborative atmosphere Inclusive, accessible and dynamic environment designed to energise and inspire all members and stakeholders

The new CIBSE head office is designed to be a vibrant Skills Hub that will inspire the next generation of engineers while supporting the long-term development and growth of more experienced professionals. Central to this vision are dedicated spaces such as the members area, modern training rooms and a versatile theatre. These facilities will foster continuous learning, collaboration and innovation, offering opportunities for all engineers to upskill, engage with industry experts and stay at the forefront of building services. The Skills Hub will not only be a place for education, but a dynamic environment that nurtures talent and empowers engineers to shape the future of the industry. This vision and the facilities it encompasses, will form the foundation of our fundraising initiatives, enabling organisations to contribute towards shaping the future of engineering.

The move to Farringdon reflects CIBSE's ongoing commitment to creating an environment that is accessible and welcoming for members, wherever they are travelling from. Located in a thriving transport hub, the new head office offers excellent connectivity, making it an ideal destination for visitors from across the UK and beyond.

Ruth Carter, CIBSE's CEO, said: "The relocation of our head office into central London is more than just a move - it is a reflection of CIBSE's forward-thinking ethos and our desire to create a space that supports collaboration, inclusivity and innovation. This new space is designed with our members and the future of our Institution in mind. We look forward to welcoming our members and continuing to grow together in this vibrant new space."

CIBSE staff moved into the new head office in December 2024, paving the way for the next exciting phase of development starting in January 2025. This phase will deliver modern and flexible spaces designed for training, meetings, lectures, conferences and a collaborative members area, all set to open and welcome CIBSE's members in autumn 2025.

The move to 91-94 Saffron Hill underscores CIBSE's commitment to aligning its physical space with its mission: delivering world-class guidance, supporting professional development and championing sustainability. This significant step forward reflects the Institution's progressive outlook and its dedication to fostering an environment where both its staff and members can continue to thrive.





