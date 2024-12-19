Enemy Keeps Trying To Capture Kozatsky Island - AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces in the south continue their attempts to force the straits and gain a foothold on one of the islands. Their main focus today is Kozatsky Island in the Kherson region.

This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, in a comment to Ukrinform.

“The situation on the islands has not changed much, the enemy continues shelling and attempts to force certain straits, take a bridgehead and gain a foothold on one of the islands. Their main direction is Kozatsky Island, where several combat engagements have been taking place every day lately,” said Voloshyn.

According to the spokesperson, the enemy continues to launch rocket attacks on the settlements of the South and, in particular, late last night launched a rocket attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih .

“Civilian infrastructure has been destroyed, residential buildings have been damaged. This is direct terror against civilians,” Voloshyn emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih during an air raid alert. A power outage occurred in part of the city, and the authorities set up an aid center.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine