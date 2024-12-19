Azerbaijan Sees 50% Growth In Employment Contracts Over 6 Years
Date
12/19/2024 5:11:07 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
In Azerbaijan, the number of employment contracts has increased
by 609,000 (50%) over the past 6 years, Azernews
reports, citing the labor and Social Protection of the Population
Minister Sahil Babayev, as he said during his speech at the
Azerbaijan Career Development Forum.
The Minister highlighted that 1.8 million people benefited from
active employment measures between 2018 and 2024, with 635,000
people securing jobs during that period. Since the launch of the
self-employment program in 2017, 100,000 people are expected to
join the program, including next year.
Sahil Babayev also noted that 36,000 individuals participated in
vocational training, 830,000 accessed vocational services, and
32,000 people received unemployment insurance during this time.
It is important to mention that the "Azerbaijan Career
Development Forum 2024" is being held in Baku, organized by the
State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social
Protection of the Population.
MENAFN19122024000195011045ID1109011188
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.