Azerbaijan Sees 50% Growth In Employment Contracts Over 6 Years

12/19/2024 5:11:07 AM

In Azerbaijan, the number of employment contracts has increased by 609,000 (50%) over the past 6 years, Azernews reports, citing the labor and Social Protection of the Population Minister Sahil Babayev, as he said during his speech at the Azerbaijan Career Development Forum.

The Minister highlighted that 1.8 million people benefited from active employment measures between 2018 and 2024, with 635,000 people securing jobs during that period. Since the launch of the self-employment program in 2017, 100,000 people are expected to join the program, including next year.

Sahil Babayev also noted that 36,000 individuals participated in vocational training, 830,000 accessed vocational services, and 32,000 people received unemployment insurance during this time.

It is important to mention that the "Azerbaijan Career Development Forum 2024" is being held in Baku, organized by the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

AzerNews

