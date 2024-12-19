Robotics Technology Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2025

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Robotics combines computer applications and machine tool designs developed to perform various tasks, such as robot manufacturing, robot design, and other applications. In addition, the use of robotics provides numerous benefits to businesses, including an increase in organizational efficiency, a reduction in human error, the of the entire process, and an improvement in the quality of the work. Robotics technology is utilized in numerous industries, including healthcare, defense, aerospace, automotive, and infrastructure. Robots are used for various tasks, including product assembly, bomb detection & defusal, surgery, product inspection, space missions, cleaning, and domestic duties. In addition, many businesses worldwide use robotics technology to efficiently complete time-consuming and repetitive tasks. In addition, manufacturers are increasingly favoring process automation due to rising labor costs and the need to increase productivity, which drives the market's growth.

Market Dynamics Increasing Need for Automation and Safety in Firms and Availability of Energy Efficient Robots to Drive the Global Robotics Technology Market

Automation is currently in high demand. Businesses are automating their production processes to reduce costs, save time, and produce higher-quality goods. As a result of the intense competition in the global market, businesses are automating their processes to improve quality and increase productivity. Automating internal operations reduces employees' workload, and robots collaborate to increase productivity. Due to stringent safety regulations, businesses are already employing robots in hazardous environments. Before the present, only the automotive industry automated its manufacturing processes. Currently, robotics is utilized by the healthcare, defense and security, aerospace, and food and beverage industries.

In addition to developing low-cost, high-quality robots, competitors in the global market are intensifying their competition. Technological advances enable the creation of new, innovative products while preserving product affordability. The most recent advancements in robot technology involve purpose-built, energy-efficient machines. Due to the low cost of these robots, small and medium-sized businesses are more likely to adopt them. These robotic solutions are geared toward small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to meet their specific requirements. In addition, numerous manufacturing industries worldwide are implementing energy-efficient robots to assist their employees in completing critical tasks without interruption.

The Increasing Adoption in Emerging Countries to Create Global Robotics Technology Market Opportunities

Emerging economies are adopting robotics technology

more and more over time. Robotics technology is expected to assist these economies in expanding rapidly and increasing their manufacturing capacity. Using robotics in healthcare, agriculture, and the food and beverage industries further improves the infrastructure of these nations. The economies of these nations provide the market with enormous expansion potential. In addition, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) robots by developing countries in various industries, such as manufacturing and agriculture, presents a lucrative opportunity for the industry.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific will command the market while expanding at a CAGR of 14.61% during the forecast period. As a result of rapid automation growth and active research and development in several Asian countries, including Japan, China, India, Australia, and Taiwan, Asia-Pacific dominates the industrial robotics market. In recent years, the mobile robotics markets in China and Japan have experienced tremendous growth. The increase in demand is attributable to the increased need for robots for security and surveillance. In the Asia-Pacific region, robotics is utilized by numerous industries, including aerospace, defense, automotive, healthcare, energy, mining, and agriculture. Robots facilitate caregiving for the elderly and disabled, expanding the service robotics application. Many businesses are investing in robotics to reduce production costs, manpower, and production time.

Due to the dominance of the automobile industry in the region, robot welding and painting applications are in high demand. It is anticipated that the automotive sector will increase its market investment. As a result of China's higher labor costs compared to North America, more businesses are adopting robotics. Due to the growth of automation potential in these nations, Taiwan and India are attracting foreign robotics companies. However, the region's robotics industry faces obstacles due to high initial installation costs and a lack of skilled laborers and engineers.

Europe is envisioned to expand at a CAGR of 10.2% and hold USD 29,208 million by 2030. Due to the automotive industry's substantial investments, Germany has the most robots installed in Europe, but Europe has many robots. Due to their burdensome regulations, it is anticipated that Spain, France, and Italy will be the slowest to adopt robotics. Europe dominates the service robotics market. Due to the increased security requirements of European citizens and the monitoring of everyday environments, robots are predominantly used in the European security sector. Mobile robots that are remotely controlled contribute to the safety of bomb disposals. Robotics is widely used in space exploration, search and rescue, industry, defense, and security.

However, there is some opposition to using robots in child and elderly care. Europe has a robust market for robot-related software and system integration. The distribution of robotics is unequal in Europe. Regarding robot density, Germany, Finland, Italy, and Sweden are the top four nations. The threat posed by Asia's low-wage labor to Europe's manufacturing sector. Increased use of automation strengthens the region's ability to defend its manufacturing capacity. The rise of European startups facilitates the expansion of industrial robotics in Europe. The presence of small and medium-sized businesses in Europe accelerates the market's growth. Numerous untapped opportunities exist due to the market's abundance of SMBs.

Key Highlights



The global robotics technology market size was valued at USD 115.89 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 131.76 billion in 2025 to USD 368.02 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on the component, the hardware section is likely to hold the largest share, growing at a CAGR of 12.6%.

Based on the type of robots, the traditional industrial robot section will likely hold the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 9.75%.

Based on the application, the manufacturing section will likely hold the largest share, growing at a CAGR of 13.15%. Based on regional analysis, the Asia Pacific will command the market while expanding at a CAGR of 14.61% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players



ABB Ltd

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

KUKA AG

Kawasaki Robotics (Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

OMRON Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Stäubli International AG Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Recent Developments



In 2022,

ABB Ltd. and Microsoft to collaborate and help accelerate global energy efficiency and carbon reduction progress.

In 2022, Omron Corporation launched a new "G9KB" high voltage DC relay for large-capacity home electricity storage systems. Increasingly large household storage systems are protected from the direct current by G9KB. Additionally, G9KB contributes to promoting renewable energy by shrinking its goods.

Segmentation

By component



Hardware

Software Service



Traditional Industrial Robots

Cobots

Professional Service Robots Others



Healthcare

Defense & Security

Automotive

Aerospace Infrastructure



North America



Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

By type of robotsBy applicationBy region