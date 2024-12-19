National Guard Troops Halt Russian Assault In Siversk Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Siversk direction, the Rubizh Rapid Response Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed used by Russian forces in their attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

This was reported on by the 4th Rubizh Rapid Response Brigade of the National Guard, according to Ukrinform.

“Assaulting the positions of the Rubizh brigade has become a one-way ticket for Russian invaders. Our warriors expertly stopped yet another enemy attack,” the statement reads.

Fighters from the 4th Rapid Response Battalion destroyed a Russian MT-LB armored vehicle carrying troops. Artillery and drones then joined the battle.

“The invaders tried to hide from FPV drones and airstrikes, but to no avail: under crushing blows, they suffered significant losses in both infantry and equipment,” the National Guard emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian marines recently repelled an attempted breakthrough by Russian forces in the Kurakhove direction, neutralizing heavy equipment and enemy personnel.