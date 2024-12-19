The 11Th Camel Trek On Its Way Back To Dubai

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abdullah Hamdan Bin Dalmouk: The Journey is a Message of Our Historical and Cultural Values

Dubai – December 2024

On its way back to its final destination in Dubai, and amidst the sand dunes of the UAE desert, the 11th edition of the Camel Trek has covered more than half the distance. The journey, which includes 33 participants from 17 different nationalities-citizens and residents of the UAE-is heading towards the Heritage Village at Global Village on December 21. The trek spans 680 km across the desert, lasting 13 days, beginning from the Aradah area.

The journey began on December 9 from the Rub' al Khali desert. The participants have already passed several key checkpoints, including Tel Marib, South Shah, the Arabian Oryx Sanctuary“Bab Bin Mudhahiya,” the Arabian Oryx Sanctuary“Al Khour,” Al-Du'aisiya, South Al-Qaw'a, North Al-Qaw'a, Thuqaybah, and Boteis.

The caravan is now continuing towards Khaznah, Ajban, Saih Al-Silm, and will reach the Heritage Village at Global Village on December 21 for the final destination.

A Message

In this regard, Abdullah Hamdan Bin Dalmouk, CEO of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center, praised the participants' efforts, commending their commitment, cooperation, and patience. These qualities have helped overcome many challenges faced during the journey, particularly while crossing difficult terrain.

He said:“This journey was a real test of teamwork. The participants faced many natural challenges, such as cold weather and tough terrains, which highlighted the vital role of the trainers at the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center in preparing participants to adapt to these conditions and increase their endurance.

With the increase in the number of participants, responsibilities grew, and efforts combined to tackle these difficulties. We had to extend travel hours, often arriving after nightfall.

We also worked to make this year's edition more realistic by simulating the journeys of the past, providing participants with the tools to prepare their food themselves.

He continued, saying:“The journey carries a message that embodies historical and cultural values. It aims to raise awareness about the importance of the rich Emirati heritage. Through this journey, we seek to convey the experience of desert life that was once an essential part of our ancestors' lives, introducing both current and future generations to the significance of this heritage. Preserving our heritage reflects our national identity and strengthens our connection to our authentic history.

Traditions and Customs

Through Al-Oula Radio, the media arm of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center, Emirati citizen Khaled Yahya Al-Balushi learned about the Camel Trek and decided to embark on this experience, which mimics the journeys of his forefathers. He said: 'The journey is amazing in its details, and I am working hard to represent my country in the best possible way. I don't consider myself just a participant, but rather responsible for presenting a picture that reflects our UAE traditions and customs in the best light, through cooperation and commitment with my colleagues in the journey, which includes many different nationalities.

From Horses to Camels

Dutch horse trainer Harmke Westervelt expressed her happiness at joining this year's edition. She said: 'This is a journey full of challenges and self-discovery, which allowed us to experience the difficulties of life once faced by the people of the Gulf region in general.

My experience as a horse trainer helped me during this journey, especially in forming a bond and connection with the camel that accompanied me on this long trip. It's a unique creature with characteristics that are impossible to find in other animals.