Man Sentenced To Three Years In Prison For Molesting Woman

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Court of Cassation upheld a December Criminal Court ruling, sentencing a man to three years in prison after convicting him of molesting a woman in Ruseifeh in May 2024.

The court declared the defendant guilty of molesting the 25-year-old woman on May 13.

The defendant was handed the maximum punishment by the court.

Court papers said that the victim went with her sister to the defendant's house because he was known to treat people as witchcraft.

“The defendant informed the woman that he needed to rub her body with olive oil as part of the and she believed him,” the court added.

The defendant rubbed olive oil on the woman's private parts as part of the treatment, the court papers added.

The victim pushed the defendant's hand away and immediately left his house, the court stated.

The following day, court papers maintained, the victim filed a complaint against him and was arrested.

The defendant contested his verdict through his lawyer claiming he was innocent.

The defendant claimed that the court relied on contradictory investigation procedures.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Court's attorney general asked the higher court to uphold the sentence.

The higher court ruled that the Criminal Court proceedings were accurate and that the defendant was given the appropriate punishment.

The Court of Cassation was headed by Judge Mahmoud Ebtoush and included judges Nauef Samarart, Mohammad Shreiri, Mohammad Khashashneh and Hammad Ghzawi.