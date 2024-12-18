Nigeria’S $2.79 Billion Ransom Crisis: A Nation Under Siege

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nigeria's kidnapping epidemic has reached alarming proportions, with citizens paying a staggering 2.23 trillion naira ($2.79 billion) in ransom from May 2023 to April 2024.



This figure, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), surpasses Nigeria's 2024 defense budget of 1.647 trillion naira. The scale of this crisis is unprecedented.



An estimated 51.89 million crime incidents were recorded across Nigerian households during this period. Of these, 2.24 million were kidnapping cases, with 65% of affected households forced to pay ransoms averaging 2.67 million naira per incident.



Regional disparities are stark. The North-West region bore the brunt of this crisis, reporting 1.42 million kidnapping cases and paying 1.2 trillion naira in ransoms. Rural areas suffered more, with 1.67 million cases compared to 567,850 in urban areas.



The economic impact is severe. The total ransom paid represents 8.2% of Nigeria 's 2024 federal budget and exceeds the combined budgets of five Nigerian states: Ekiti, Gombe, Yobe, Kogi, and Ondo.







This crisis is not just about numbers. It's reshaping Nigeria's economic landscape. Businesses are reluctant to invest or expand due to security concerns.



The tourism and hospitality sectors are experiencing significant downturns. Daily economic activities are disrupted as people avoid areas perceived as high-risk.



The surge in kidnappings correlates with Nigeria's economic crisis. As fuel and food prices increase amid currency depreciation, financially motivated armed actors are turning to kidnapping as a lucrative income source.



In addition, the number of kidnap victims has closely mirrored staple food price trends. The government's response has been inadequate.



Despite President Bola Tinubu's claims of improved security, the crisis persists. Only 36.3% of crime victims report incidents to the police, reflecting a lack of trust in law enforcement.

MENAFN18122024007421016031ID1109009415