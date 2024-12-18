Omar Abdullah Denies Meeting HM

Speaking to reporters, Omar said,“I don't know where these reports originate. If there is any meeting, you will be informed, either by me or by the Home Minister's office.”

He, however, acknowledged the critical role of the Home Minister in Jammu and Kashmir's affairs.“Jammu and Kashmir is currently a Union Territory, and as such, the Home Minister has a significant role to play. There are several issues we need to discuss with him, and I plan to meet him in the future,” he said.

Speaking about his recent comments regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Omar said he had made no new statement.“I've consistently maintained that if someone has concerns about EVMs, they should express them year-round, not just when they lose elections. Complaints should persist even after victories, or else we must return to ballot papers. But have we forgotten the manipulations that occurred with ballot papers, like ballot stuffing? I experienced those issues in my early elections before EVMs were introduced,” he said.

Asked about allegations from Congress leaders that some alliance members adopt a different tone after assuming ministerial roles, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister dismissed the claims, reiterating his praise for the Congress party's leadership.“In the same interview, I appreciated Sonia Gandhi's leadership and stated that Congress has a natural role in leading the opposition, given its pan-India presence. This is not BJP's language but the truth. I won't stop speaking the truth just because I've held a leadership position,” he said.

On speculation of a leadership change in the INDIA alliance, Omar said,“There is no such discussion taking place.”

