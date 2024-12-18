Kuwait Moi Organizes Celebration For Arab Police Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- The Interior represented by the General Department of Security Relations and Media, organized a celebration on Wednesday on the occasion of Arab Day, December 18th of each year, at the Nawaf Al-Ahmad building in Sabhan.

In a press statement, the Department reported the event included the opening of an awareness pavilion for the achievements of police force members in their various security tasks.

A musical performance was presented as well by the brass affiliated with the Education and Training Sector at the Ministry to play the national anthem, in addition to a display of security mechanisms for some sectors of the Ministry.

This occasion reflects the unity of Arab security and enhances joint cooperation between Arab countries to achieve security and stability, noting that this day represents an appreciation for the efforts made by policemen and women over the years.

The Department extended its sincere congratulations and gratitude to security services and police personnel in Kuwait and Arab countries. (end)

