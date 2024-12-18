Mediation Key Pillar Of Qatari Diplomacy: French Ambassador

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ambassador of the French Republic to the State of Qatar Jean-Baptiste Favre emphasised the significant role played by the State of Qatar in resolving conflicts and addressing regional and international issues through mediation, which is a key pillar of Qatari diplomacy.

In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA) on the occasion of Qatar National Day, Favre highlighted that the State of Qatar has spared no effort in mediating to resolve numerous global crises, particularly those in the Gaza Strip, Sudan, Afghanistan, Ukraine, and other pressing international issues.

Favre emphasised the commitment of both Qatar and France to promoting peace and resolving regional and international issues through peaceful means and dialogue, while upholding international law and the global order in crisis resolution. He also highlighted continued coordination between the two countries to achieve global peace and stability.

Regarding the relations between Qatar and France, Favre affirmed the strength and durability of the Qatari-French ties, which date back to 1971. He noted that the relations have evolved into an exceptional stage of strategic partnership, built on the foundation of friendship and mutual trust. He also highlighted the growth of bilateral cooperation in various fields, including humanitarian aid, development, security, education, economy, and more.

Favre highlighted the significant achievements of the State of Qatar in recent years. He noted that Qatar has made remarkable progress across various sectors, including politics, diplomacy, economy, sports, health, and education, emphasizing that hosting the the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 paved the way for many major accomplishments in the country.

Closing his remarks to QNA, Favre extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Qatar on the occasion of Qatar National Day. He expressed his pride in serving as his country's envoy to the State for more than three years and looked forward to further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two nations in the future.

