Netspi Pioneers Continuous Asset Exposure Management With New External Attack Surface Management Solutions

The NetSPI offers scalable external attack surface management solutions to deliver continuous discovery, inventory, and testing of assets, exposures, and vulnerabilities, providing depth and breadth, along with noise reduction and contextualization

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSPI ®, the proactive security solution, today introduced three tiers of external attack surface management (EASM) solutions, delivered through the The NetSPI Platform . The new offerings address the evolving needs of NetSPI's global customer base, to move toward a continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) model and proactive security posture.

"To outpace today's adversaries, organizations need continuous discovery, assessment and controls validation of their attack surfaces," said Tom Parker, CTO at NetSPI. "Our EASM offerings equip security teams with comprehensive visibility, powerful insights, and unmatched asset contextualization to eliminate risks and prioritize proactive security activities."

Recently, CTEM has increased in popularity among CISOs as a modern, programmatic strategy to combat exposures. Based on reference architecture for CTEM, while other tools exist to help implement a CTEM strategy, only NetSPI has a single platform that includes the integrated components, such as EASM, for a successful implementation.

Traditional approaches to vulnerability management offer a point-in-time view of security, but lack the continuous nature required to combat today's persistent threats and secure an ever-changing attack surface. With unmatched integration of Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM), and Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS), NetSPI stands alone in empowering teams to stay vigilant against today's threats.

"This innovation makes external attack surface management accessible for organizations with diverse requirements, across the many industries that NetSPI serves," said Aaron Shilts, CEO at NetSPI. "Businesses can easily implement EASM solutions to proactively protect their assets and strengthen their security posture against the threat landscape we're up against today."

NetSPI's updated EASM offerings include three offering tiers, carefully designed to meet the unique needs and resources of businesses.



New - EASM Lite: A fully automated, lightweight EASM solution offering a streamlined, efficient tool designed for asset discovery, tailored to help organizations quickly identify and understand their external attack surfaces and exposures.

Updated - EASM Standard: Get enhanced features and capabilities for NetSPI EASM with expert exposure validation, coupled with enhanced platform features, to rapidly identify, verify and prioritize remediation of identified external exposures. New - EASM Plus: Experience continuous EASM-powered external penetration testing through a robust solution that delivers ongoing discovery, exposure identification and consultant-driven penetration testing of an organization's external attack surface, ensuring comprehensive and up-to-date coverage.

NetSPI's new offerings empower all organizations to take concrete, actionable steps toward building a robust CTEM program. Earlier this year, NetSPI completed the acquisition of Hubble, an award-winning CAASM solution which can be implemented as a companion to NetSPI's EASM offerings.

Request a demo of The NetSPI Platform and see firsthand how NetSPI EASM reduces manual efforts by providing noise reduction, manual validation, and findings prioritization.

