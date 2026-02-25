Dubai Police Handle 8,263 Emergency Calls In 2 Days During Fog Conditions

PUBLISHED: Wed 25 Feb 2026, 4:04 PM



By: Bahni Bandyopadhyay



Dense fog covered Dubai in the early hours on Monday and Tuesday, with significant reduction in visibilityAdd as a preferredsource on Google

Dubai Police recorded 8,263 calls on their emergency number during the massive fog that covered the emirate in the early hours of Monday and Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Dubai residents woke to a grey, hazy skyline as heavy fog covered parts of the emirate. Visibility dropped causing traffic jams during the morning rush hour.

The UAE's met department had issued red and yellow alerts due to thick fog in some parts of the country, warning residents of a drop in horizontal visibility until 10am on Wednesday. They had earlier warned that foggy conditions would continue for some days till temperatures start to rise in March.

Dubai Police witnessed a surge in calls at their 999-emergency number in the past two days. The Command and Control Centre at the General Department of Operations handled the calls during the reduced visibility period, which required heightened readiness and close monitoring of road conditions.

Lieutenant Colonel Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al Ali, Acting Director of the Command and Control Centre, urged motorists to exercise caution during fog and other unstable weather conditions.

He stressed the importance of following safety regulations, adhering to official guidance issued by authorities across the country, and maintaining a safe distance between vehicles.

He explained that dense fog significantly reduces horizontal visibility on roads, which can lead to major traffic collisions involving dozens of vehicles and resulting in human and material losses if drivers fail to comply with safety instructions.

Al Ali called on drivers to reduce speed when driving in fog, avoid sudden braking, use fog lights, drive below the maximum speed limit, and ensure windscreen wipers are in use when necessary.

He also urged cyclists and electric scooter riders to wear reflective vests, use designated lanes, ride at low speeds, and follow traffic rules and safety instructions to protect themselves and others.



