Festive Decorations In Surabaya

2026-02-25 03:03:22
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A woman and child walk past festive decorations, part of a Ramadan fair organised by the local government during the Muslim holy month, at dusk in Surabaya, Indonesia, Wednesday.

Gulf Times

