Documentary On Lanka To Take 2 Awards At Indian Film Festival

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A documentary on Sri Lanka is adding two Indian film festival awards to its growing global résumé. Democracy in Debt: Sri Lanka Beyond the Headlines, backed by the Pulitzer Center, will take home both Best Social Film and Best Screenplay honours at India's Second Jalgaon International Film Festival, says a press note.

Shot on location in Sri Lanka in 2024, the film weaves together the raw, unfiltered accounts of farmers and teachers scraping by in a remote North Central province village against the polished policy-speak of economists, government officials, and the then-prime minister in Colombo. It's a portrait of a nation caught between grassroots suffering and top-down decision-making - and audiences worldwide have clearly taken notice.

The project is the brainchild of Pakistani journalist-filmmaker Beena Sarwar, who co-produced it alongside Sri Lankan historian and filmmaker Dr SinhaRaja Tammita Delgoda - who also co-wrote and co-directed - and researcher Uditha Devapriya. It marks the first production under Sarwar's Southasia Peace Action Network and its syndicated journalism arm, Sapan News, both dedicated to easing regional tensions through storytelling.

The film got its first public airing at the Barberyn Ayurveda resort in Weligama before officially premiering at a Colombo cinema in July 2024 - a star-studded affair drawing ambassadors, politicians, journalists, academics, and retired military brass. Since then, it has clocked more than 80 screenings across roughly 25 countries, landing at prestigious US institutions including Cornell University, Emerson College in Boston, Cambridge Public Library, and SUNY Buffalo, as well as major South Asian cities from Karachi and Lahore to Dhaka and Kathmandu.

The Jalgaon festival is no small pond - this year it drew over 2,500 submissions from 75 countries, with just 250 films earning jury recognition from panellists spanning India, Iran, Egypt, Portugal, and The Netherlands. Winners will be feted on March 1 at an awards ceremony at the Abdul Kalam Azad Research Centre in Aurangabad, Maharashtra - a historically rich gateway city to the Unesco World Heritage sites of Ajanta and Ellora. Each honouree takes home a trophy, a certificate, and a traditional Maharashtra pagri turban. Local activist Mirza Dawood Azad will accept on the film team's behalf.

documentary Sri Lanka Indian film festival awards Democracy in Debt