Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dubai Ruler Announces Sheikh Mahmoud Khalil Al Hussary As International Quranic Personality


2026-02-25 02:23:51
Six young Quranic voices have been selected to compete for the title of 'Most Beautiful Voice' as part of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award
  • PUBLISHED: Wed 25 Feb 2026, 1:59 PM UPDATED: Wed 25 Feb 2026, 6:38 PM
  • By:
  • Bahni Bandyopadhyay
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai has announced late Sheikh Mahmoud Khalil Al Hussary as the International Quranic Personality as part of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award.

Announcing the winner, Sheikh Mohammed wrote, "The Dubai International Holy Quran Award... 28 years of serving the Book of God, honoring memorizers, reciters, and those who have served the Quran.

"Today, we announce the selection of a great Islamic figure to be honored as the International Quranic Personality: Sheikh Mahmoud Khalil Al-Husary - one of the leading masters of Quranic recitation in the modern era, the first to record the entire Quran in a measured, melodic recitation (murattal), and one of the most widely heard reciters across the East and the West. May Allah have mercy on him and make this among his good deeds."

He also announced that this year, as part of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, six distinguished young Quranic voices have been selected from among elite reciters around the world to compete for the title of 'Most Beautiful Voice'. The title comes with a Dh1-million prize.

The following are the candidates:

  • Omar Ali Awad, a 12-year-old from Egypt

  • Aisha Al Rami, a 10-year-old from Indonesia

  • Karrar Laith Saad, an 11-year-old from Iraq

  • Jana Ehab, a 15-year-old from Egypt

  • Sarah Abdul Karim Al Hallaq, a 16-year-old from Syria

  • Abdullah Faisal Al Batti, a 14-year-old from Kuwait

Members of the public can vote to choose the Most Beautiful Quranic Voice of 2026. They will be honored on March 2 at a ceremony celebrating the Quran and its devoted people.

