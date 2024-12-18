BOTA BOX BREEZE BECOMES OFFICIAL WINE PARTNER OF 2025 PROFESSIONAL PICKLEBALL ASSOCIATION TOUR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MANTECA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bota Box Breeze and the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA Tour) today announced that Bota Box Breeze will become the Official Wine Partner of the 2025 Carvana PPA Tour. Featuring the world's top professional pickleball players and attended by more than 320,000 spectators, the 2025 Carvana PPA tour is the U.S.'s largest and most prestigious pickleball circuit. Bota Box Breeze will be served at all 20+ tour stops, with premium onsite branding and tasting opportunities for players and fans.

"We're thrilled to partner with the leading pickleball tour in the U.S.," commented Andrew Blok, marketing director for Bota Box wines. "Both light wines and pickleball have exploded in popularity in the last three years1, and both appeal to consumers who embrace an active, healthy lifestyle. We're confident that bringing together the country's fastest-growing sport with its fastest-growing light wine brand will be a winning match." Blok noted.

Nearly 14 million Americans played pickleball in the last year2, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association and

Pickleheads, and light wine sales are currently growing at more than ten percent, making them a bright spot of growth in the wine market3.

"Because Bota Box Breeze wines are crafted to be refreshing, with lower calories, alcohol, sugar, and carbs compared to traditional wine, and because their packaging is portable and shatterproof, they're the perfect partner to pickleball's social community of players and fans," Blok continued.

Launched in 2021 as an extension of Bota Box, America's favorite premium wine in alternative packaging3, Bota Box Breeze quickly vaulted to the top of the U.S.'s light wine category3. Today the brand offers six wines in two formats: 3-liter box and 500-ml. Tetra-Paks-all ideal for pickleball players looking to enjoy refreshing wines on-the-go.

"There's no better wine to pair with pickleball than Bota Box Breeze," said George Killebrew, Chief Revenue Officer for the Carvana PPA Tour. "The PPA Tour welcomes more than 27,000 amateur pickleball players to compete alongside the best pros in the world. These athletes prioritize their health while enjoying all that life has to offer, so this partnership with the best light wine on the market will be an incredible value-add for all of our participants and spectators who love pickleball."

About Bota Box

Bota Box is one of the most popular premium wine brands in the U.S. and is the U.S. category leader in premium 3-liter boxed wine. Named 2020 "Wine Brand of the Year" by Market Watch magazine, the Bota Box portfolio includes Nighthawk® by Bota Box and Bota Box Breeze, America's number one light wine brand. Produced at a Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing winery, Bota Box's eco-friendly, portable, shatter-proof 3-liter cartons keep wine fresh for up to 30 days after opening. Launched in 2003, Bota Box takes inspiration from traditional Spanish wine skins known as "botas." Follow @botabox on Instagram

and Facebook

to learn more.

About Carvana PPA Tour:

Founded in 2019, the Carvana PPA Tour is where pickleball's top athletes go head-to-head to determine the best male and female players in the world. The Carvana PPA Tour organizes and conducts tournaments at world-class facilities across the country, establishes player rankings, and showcases the world's best pickleball week in and week out. Inviting amateur players to also compete and "play where the pros play," the Carvana PPA Tour offers divisions for every age group and skill level. Characterized by a uniquely festive and fun atmosphere, Carvana PPA Tour events deliver unparalleled experiences for fans on-site, including pro player meet-and-greets, clinics, food, beverages, live entertainment, giveaways, games, shopping, and VIP upgrades. For more information, go to , and follow us on social: Twitter/X , Instagram , YouTube , Facebook , LinkedIn .

