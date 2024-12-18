Gaza Strip gets closed off to independent media

(MENAFN) Since the onset of the war, the Gaza Strip has been closed off to independent media, with only Israeli army-sponsored tours being allowed. However, daily reports and testimonies continue to emerge, painting a grim picture. Gaza's two million residents, mostly innocent civilians, are enduring one of the most severe humanitarian crises in the world today. Nearly 90% have been displaced from their homes and are living in overcrowded tent camps with insufficient food, clean water, health services, or the means to withstand the winter. Despite this, the Israeli army's bombardments continue, causing daily casualties, including many women and children. Gaza's social infrastructure has collapsed, and the people have lost their sense of safety, dignity, privacy, and hope for the future.



Israel claims the continuation of the war is necessary to dismantle Hamas's capabilities, and that it has established a humanitarian zone where Gazans can seek safety. However, the Israeli army has recently escalated its attacks even within these supposed safe zones, resulting in further civilian casualties. In a recent admission to Haaretz, the Israeli army conceded that these areas are not "safe zones," but merely relatively safer parts of Gaza. The current Israeli government, led by Netanyahu, has failed both in terms of national security and in upholding Israeli and international law, Israel's global standing, and the moral fabric of Israeli society. Rather than seeking a resolution, the government seems focused on revenge at the cost of tens of thousands of Gazans and over a hundred kidnapped Israelis. Meanwhile, many Israelis appear indifferent to the suffering occurring in Gaza, with some even expressing joy over the crisis on social media.



There will eventually come a time when Israeli society must confront the reality of what is happening in Gaza. While the October 7 attack and the need to defeat Hamas cannot justify the Israeli army's actions in Gaza, Israel stands at a critical juncture in its history. One path leads to continued violence, war crimes, and isolation, while the other offers a chance to rescue the remaining hostages, end the war, and begin rebuilding both Israel and Gaza. It is time for the Israeli public to take to the streets, urging the government to choose the path toward peace and resolution.

