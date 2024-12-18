Azerbaijani And Turkish Parliament Speakers Meet In Ankara
On December 18, the Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis
(Parliament), Sahiba Gafarova, visited the Grand National Assembly
of Turkiye in Ankara as part of her official visit,
During her visit, she met with her Turkish counterpart, Numan
Kurtulmuş.
The discussions between the two sides began with a one-on-one
meeting, followed by broader talks involving additional members of
both delegations.
Following the discussions, the parliamentary speakers are
expected to make statements to the press, highlighting the outcomes
of their meetings and the future direction of bilateral relations
between Azerbaijan and Turkiye.
As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also paid their
respects at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder and
first President of the Republic of Turkiye. This gesture
underscores the deep historical and cultural ties between the two
nations.
The visit by Speaker Gafarova is seen as a significant step in
strengthening the already robust relationship between Azerbaijan
and Turkiye. The meetings are expected to cover a range of topics.
Both countries have a long history of mutual support and
collaboration, and this visit aims to further solidify their
strategic partnership.
This also serves as an opportunity to reaffirm the commitment of
Azerbaijan and Turkiye to work together towards common goals and
address regional challenges.
Besides, Speaker Gafarova's visit to Ankara highlights the
importance of diplomatic engagement and the continuous efforts to
foster strong bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and
Turkiye.
