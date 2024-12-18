Azerbaijani And Turkish Parliament Speakers Meet In Ankara

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

On December 18, the Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), Sahiba Gafarova, visited the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye in Ankara as part of her official visit, Azernews reports.

During her visit, she met with her Turkish counterpart, Numan Kurtulmuş.

The discussions between the two sides began with a one-on-one meeting, followed by broader talks involving additional members of both delegations.

Following the discussions, the parliamentary speakers are expected to make statements to the press, highlighting the outcomes of their meetings and the future direction of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also paid their respects at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder and first President of the Republic of Turkiye. This gesture underscores the deep historical and cultural ties between the two nations.

The visit by Speaker Gafarova is seen as a significant step in strengthening the already robust relationship between Azerbaijan and Turkiye. The meetings are expected to cover a range of topics. Both countries have a long history of mutual support and collaboration, and this visit aims to further solidify their strategic partnership.

This also serves as an opportunity to reaffirm the commitment of Azerbaijan and Turkiye to work together towards common goals and address regional challenges.

Besides, Speaker Gafarova's visit to Ankara highlights the importance of diplomatic engagement and the continuous efforts to foster strong bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye.