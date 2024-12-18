Russians Trying To Disrupt Evacuation Efforts In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, the Russian forces are remotely scattering spike traps, known as“hedgehogs,” on roads to hinder the evacuation of people from dangerous areas.

This was reported on Telegram by Roman Mrochko, Chief of the Kherson Military Administration, as cited by Ukrinform.

“Russian invaders are trying to insidiously disrupt evacuation efforts from dangerous zones in our community. In the past few days, two - one belonging to the Kherson City Military Administration and another operated by volunteers - ran over traps, so-called 'hedgehogs,' which Russian terrorists remotely scatter on the roads during efforts to evacuate people from Antonivka,” the message reads.

Mrochko noted that the main danger is not even the tire damage caused by these metal spikes. According to the invaders' strategy, the crew is forced to stop to replace the tire, at which point a drone equipped with explosives is deployed to attack, aiming to kill or injure civilians.

The city chief reported that in both cases, the drivers continued moving from the "red zone" and only stopped once they had reached a safe location.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on December

17, Russian forces attacked 28 settlements in Kherson region. The strikes resulted in one death and three injuries.