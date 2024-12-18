Russians Trying To Disrupt Evacuation Efforts In Kherson Region
Date
12/18/2024 6:07:28 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, the Russian forces are remotely scattering spike traps, known as“hedgehogs,” on roads to hinder the evacuation of people from dangerous areas.
This was reported on Telegram by Roman Mrochko, Chief of the Kherson Military Administration, as cited by Ukrinform.
“Russian invaders are trying to insidiously disrupt evacuation efforts from dangerous zones in our community. In the past few days, two vehicles - one belonging to the Kherson City Military Administration and another operated by volunteers - ran over traps, so-called 'hedgehogs,' which Russian terrorists remotely scatter on the roads during efforts to evacuate people from Antonivka,” the message reads.
Mrochko noted that the main danger is not even the tire damage caused by these metal spikes. According to the invaders' strategy, the crew is forced to stop to replace the tire, at which point a drone equipped with explosives is deployed to attack, aiming to kill or injure civilians.
Read also: Another 779 people
, including
70 children
, were evacuated from front line
in Donetsk region over past
The city chief reported that in both cases, the drivers continued moving from the "red zone" and only stopped once they had reached a safe location.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on December
17, Russian forces attacked 28 settlements in Kherson region. The strikes resulted in one death and three injuries.
MENAFN18122024000193011044ID1109006613
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.