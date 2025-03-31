Qatarenergy Reduces Petrol Prices For April 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy has announced the fuel prices for the month of April 2025.

Fuel prices for Super-grade petrol that was QR2.10 in March has been reduced to QR2.05 in the coming month.



Meanwhile the Premium grade petrol will be QR2 in April, as compared to QR2.05 in March.

The cost for Diesel remains unchanged at QR2.05 per litre.

The Ministry of Energy and Industry started pegging the fuel prices to the international market and from September 2017, it is QatarEnergy which announced the monthly price list.