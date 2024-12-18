(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Governor of Qatar Central (QCB), H E Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani underscored the importance of celebrating the Qatar National Day (QND) as an occasion to renew patriotism and pride in national identity.

He delivered remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA) on QND and highlighted that this day is an invaluable opportunity to bolster ethos of unity and solidarity among the people of Qatar across their various spectrums, adding that it is reminder of the extraordinary milestones the country is making starting from the founding stage by Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, up to the achievements of the prudent leadership in bringing stability and prosperity to the state in various fields.

QCB Governor emphasised that the prudent leadership of the State of Qatar has been making utmost efforts, in pursuit of the advancement of the State of Qatar and the pride of its people, with QND being a chance to renew allegiance to continuing the enduring development process the country is witnessing in light of H H the Amirs vision.

He pointed out that the people of Qatar stand united with their wise leadership and are proud of the achievements that were made at the financial and economic fields, underlining that the State of Qatar aspires to build a bright future that underscores its commitment to sustainability and innovation with an emphasis on safeguarding the inveterate Qatari identity.

The Governor highlighted that QCB achieved milestones in 2024, by launching a plethora of strategies in alignment with the third National Development Strategy and the Qatar National Vision 2030, affirming the third strategy for financial sector would augment the State of Qatars economy and financial institutions, in addition to reinvigorating the role of financial sector to offer solutions that protect investors and help their growth.

An array of initiatives and projects have been launched to modernize and enhance the financial sector, along with a series of instructions that would bolster its capability to adapt to potential evolutions, such digital bank instructions, AI tips, and distributed ledger technology, digital insurance company regulations and cloud computing, electronic Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations, regulations for 'Buy Now, Pay Later', regulations for loan-based crowdfunding, regulations for insurance policy comparison websites, along with the launch of several other projects and initiative, he highlighted.