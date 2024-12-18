Pentagon urges conditions in Syria are instable

(MENAFN) The conditions in Syria are "fragile" and discussions with Turkey are ongoing, the Pentagon stated Tuesday, amid current pressures on US support for the PKK/YPG-led SDF.



Representative Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder noted that communication with Turkey is centered on "the situation in Syria writ large," comprising attempts "to ensure that the people of Syria are able to experience security and stability" after the fall of Leader Bashar Assad.



"Turkey is a very valued ally, and we continue to keep lines of communication open as it relates to the situation in Syria, as it relates to regional security interests like ISIS," Ryder informed journalists.



"I'm confident that we'll continue to keep having those conversations with Turkey and other regional partners on this issue," he also noted.



The US has mainly depended on the SDF to collaborate with in counter-Daesh/ISIS actions in Syria. But Washington's backing has increasingly separated ties among the NATO partners.



The SDF is controlled by the YPG, the Syrian division of the PKK, a elected terrorist group in the US as well as Turkey.

