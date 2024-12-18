E-Challans To Be Issued Through ITMS In Srinagar From Today
Date
12/18/2024 1:12:24 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) is now functional in Srinagar, and the e-challans will be issued to traffic violators from today.
This new initiative aims to improve traffic regulation and ensure road safety by promoting adherence to traffic rules.
The authorities urged all the drivers to drive safely and follow the rules to avoid penalties under the new e-challan system, reported news agency KNO.
The system has been implemented by the traffic Police to streamline law enforcement and reduce manual interventions.
In the meantime, a tweet from Traffic Police Srinagar reads: INTELLIGENT TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (ITMS), E-Challans will be initiated against traffic violators in Srinagar through ITMS from tomorrow, as the system is functional now. Drive safely & follow traffic rules.
Also, a video attached in the tweet highlights the feature, stating that high-resolution cameras strategically placed at intersections and highway ramps capture live video feeds, analyzed by computer vision algorithms, to identify traffic conditions, vehicle types, and potential incidents.
Another snapshot from the video said that sensors like inductive loop detectors and radar sensors detect vehicles at intersections and along roads, measuring traffic volume, speed, and occupancy, providing real-time data on road conditions.
Furthermore, sensor and camera data are integrated into a centralized Traffic Management Center or cloud-based platform, processed in real-time by advanced software, to understand traffic patterns and potential congestion points.
|
