Australian Cuisine Showcased At 17Th Global Film Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – The 17th Global Festival Noida (GFFN) celebrated the unique heritage of Australia through a special Food Festival organized by the International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI) in collaboration with the AAFT School of Hospitality and and the International Film and Television Club (IFTC). Held at Marwah Studios, Film City, Noida, the event brought authentic Australian flavors to the Indian audience, further enriching the cultural exchange.



The Food Festival featured a vibrant display of Australian dishes, highlighting the diverse and multicultural essence of the country's cuisine. Gemma Haines, Counsellor at the High Commission of Australia, inaugurated the event and commended the initiative. Speaking on the occasion, she remarked,“Australia's food is a reflection of our nation's diversity and creativity. Events like this foster deeper cultural understanding and strengthen the bonds between our two countries.”



Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and the driving force behind the Global Film Festival, expressed his enthusiasm for the culinary celebration. He stated,“Australia is a land of cultural vibrancy and innovation, and its cuisine mirrors this spirit. Through events like these, we aim to celebrate and share the richness of global cultures.” Marwah also mentioned that the Indo Australia Film and Cultural Forum is yet to be formally inaugurated, hinting at more opportunities for collaboration between the two nations.



The Australian Food Festival, part of the 17th Global Film Festival Noida, offered attendees a unique taste of Australia, symbolizing the power of cultural exchange through culinary arts. The initiative further reinforced the festival's mission to celebrate global unity through art, cinema, and culture.





