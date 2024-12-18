Get Ready To Shine Catrice Drops The Melt & Shine Juicy Lip Balms

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Catrice is turning up the glam with their newest obsession: the Melt & Shine Juicy Lip Balms. Say hello to lips that are glossy, juicy & seriously on point. These beauties melt onto your lips like butter, delivering a dreamy, radiant shine while keeping them hydrated and oh-so-soft.

Made for trendsetters on the go, the Melt & Shine Juicy Lip Balms come in sleek, pocket-perfect packaging that's as chic as it is practical – because who doesn't love beauty that fits in their clutch?

The real showstopper? Five ultra-cool shades with names that are pure vibe goals:



020 Beach Blossom – soft, floral pink for that effortless glow

030 Sea-Cret – sheer magic with an ocean-inspired tint

040 Everyday is Sun-Day – a peachy tone that screams weekend feels

050 Resting Beach Face – sun-kissed perfection for any day of the week 090 Coca-Colada – creamy, the perfect shade for your laid-back glam

Whether you're hitting brunch with the girls, or slaying a night out, the Melt & Shine Juicy Lip Balms are your ultimate lip companions – glossy, nourishing & totally carry-on approved.

Catrice Melt & Shine Juicy Lip Balms – because glossy lips are always in!



