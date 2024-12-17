New Holland And CNH Bank Support The Festival Of Happiness

(MENAFN- 3BL) New Holland and CNH will once again be supporters of the Festival of Happiness, a free cultural event that has a diverse agenda with integrated arts (dance, theater, performance), lectures and debate tables in Curitiba.

CNH's support for socio-cultural projects is linked to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) established by the UN, including ensuring a healthy life and promoting well-being for all, at all ages and ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education, promoting lifelong opportunities for all.

Also on the agenda is the International of Happiness, the largest forum on the subject in Latin America, with renowned speakers from all over the world. In its seventh edition, the event promotes activities and discussions on the theme "happiness", bringing topics such as sustainability, accessibility, well-being and self-knowledge and their impact on people's quality of life.

"Our company is committed to collaborating with initiatives that promote themes related to health and well-being and sustainability in our city. We understand that this event is part of these discussions that enrich the agenda of integral health for a balanced and happy life", says CNH's Sustainability Manager for Latin America, Erika Michalick.