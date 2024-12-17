JD Info Convenes Meeting Of Divisional & District Officers
Date
12/17/2024 3:19:19 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Joint Director Information Kashmir, Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari, convened an introductory and review meeting on Tuesday with the Heads of various units from the Divisional office and District Information offices in his office chamber, here.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Information & PR, Ahsan ul Haq Chishti, Cultural Officer, Burhan Hussain; District Information Officers; Assistant Accounts Officer; and Section Officer.
During the meeting, the Joint Director reviewed the functioning of the department, particularly the coverage of official meetings, dissemination of information, and the organization of cultural events aimed at achieving the department's objectives.
Bukhari issued a series of directives to optimize the operations of both Divisional and District Offices. He emphasized the importance of teamwork and urged staff to collaborate effectively to enhance the department's outreach and overall performance.
He also stressed the need to increase vibrancy and efficiency within the offices while expanding their presence on digital platforms to ensure the timely dissemination of news and information about government welfare schemes with special focus on Employment schemes. Bukhari further underlined the importance of combating disinformation.
The Officers apprised the Joint Director of various infrastructural challenges hindering the effective functioning of their respective offices, particularly the shortage of staff.
Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari assured the Officers that the issues flagged will be taken up with higher authorities for prompt resolution.
