Allen University Students And Alumni Accepted Into Prestigious Graduate Programs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Guinchard Fuzeme graduated with a major in Biology in 2021 (pre-health concentration). She is accepted into the Nursing Program at Yale University.

Aneita Lewis is a senior biology (pre-health) student graduating in May 2025. She has been accepted into the Doctoral Pharmacy Program at the University of Tennessee.

- Dr. Ernest McNealey, President of Allen University

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / --

Allen University announces the achievements of two students who have been accepted into competitive professional programs, reflecting their academic preparation and commitment to excellence.

Aneita Lewis, a senior from Florida graduating in May 2025 with a major in Biology (Pre-Health) has been accepted into the Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) Program at the University of Tennessee. Her acceptance into this program demonstrates her dedication to advancing her education in pharmaceutical sciences.

Guinchard Fuzeme from Jamaica and a resident of Florida, a 2021 Allen University graduate in Biology (Pre-Health), has been accepted into the Nursing Program at Yale University. This accomplishment highlights her continued pursuit of advanced education in healthcare.

These academic achievements reflect Allen University's mission to equip students with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in their fields. The university celebrates their success as an embodiment of its motto:“All That Can Be Imagined Can Be Achieved.”

“These students represent the outcomes of a strong academic foundation at Allen University,” said Dr. Ernest McNealey, President of Allen University.“We are proud of their accomplishments and confident in their future contributions to their professions.”

Allen University congratulates Aneita Lewis and Guinchard Fuzeme. We look forward to their continued academic and professional success.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Office of Institutional Advancement

Allen University

Phone: (803) 376-5725

Email: ...

About Allen University

Founded in 1870, Allen University is a private, historically black university located in Columbia, South Carolina. With a mission to educate students to become productive citizens and leaders, Allen University offers a range of undergraduate and graduate programs designed to prepare students for success in their chosen fields.“All That Can Be Imagined Can Be Achieved.”

Dr. Dub Taylor

Allen University

+1 803-376-5725

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.