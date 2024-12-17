Morrisville Chamber Of Commerce Executive Committee Selects Christie Moser As Its New President Effective Immediately

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Sean Kerns, VP, commercial markets with BCBS of North Carolina, NC, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Morrisville Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Christie Moser has joined the Board as president effective Dec. 16, 2024. Christie will replace Rose Cornelious, who is retiring at the end of December after having served as President of the chamber since October 2022.Moser brings extensive experience to her new role, having served as vice president of communications and government relations at the Cary Chamber from 2007 to 2017 before being elevated to senior vice president in 2017 and continuing in that role until 2023.“After nearly two decades of chamber experience with the sixth largest chamber in the state of N.C., we couldn't be happier that Christie has chosen to bring her time and talents to the Morrisville Chamber,” said Sean Kerns, VP, commercial markets with Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina.“The wealth of knowledge gained and successes achieved throughout her career as a chamber executive in both member and business services will serve our chamber well for years to come.”Moser will leverage her extensive experience working with and advocating for the business community, leading chamber programs, and partnering with other key stakeholders, including other chambers, town leadership, and elected officials to guide the Morrisville Chamber to new heights.“I have worked with Christie for years and am excited for her and this new role with the Morrisville Chamber,” added Emily Ziegler, executive director of government affairs, UNC Health.“Our search committee vetted a number of highly qualified candidates for this position and Christie's knowledge of the area, strong relationships with the business community and deep understanding of the chamber industry made her the best person to lead the Morrisville Chamber into the future.”Moser's knowledge, skills, and abilities will allow her to quickly partner with the business community and the Town of Morrisville to drive the chamber ahead in its mission of advocating and promoting the growth and vitality of the Morrisville Community and elevating Morrisville's reputation as an ideal community to start or expand businesses of all size.A 2002 graduate of North Carolina State University with a bachelor's degree in Communication and a concentration in Public Relations, Moser has held roles in banking, finance, and chambers of commerce since that time. She lives in Wake County and resides with her husband Frank and two boys, Finley and Asher.###About The Morrisville Chamber of CommerceThe Morrisville Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering economic growth and promoting business development within the Morrisville community. Established in 1990, the Chamber serves as a vital resource for local businesses by providing networking opportunities, advocacy initiatives, and educational programs to support entrepreneurs and established companies alike. For more information, visit morrisvillechamber.

