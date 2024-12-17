(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lee Mabelson, Managing Director of Mabo Media.

UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mabo , an award-winning digital marketing agency and 2024 Premier Partner has appointed ASK BOSCO® as its agency-wide AI reporting and analytics platform.The strategic collaboration will enable Mabo to provide advanced AI-driven insights, reporting and forecasting for its 300 clients, empowering the agency to focus on strategy and client growth while delivering actional and timely data insights.ASK BOSCO®, the leading AI marketing analytics for retailers, brands and marketing agencies, is designed to empower teams with insightful, data-driven decision-making.The platform seamlessly integrates all marketing and ecommerce data for unified reporting and incorporates cutting-edge forecasting capabilities to maximise returns on online ad spend.By delivering actionable insights and streamlining data management, ASK BOSCO® will enable Mabo to dedicate more time to strategic and creative efforts, driving measurable outcomes for their clients.Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Middlesbrough, Cleveland, Mabo Media is a leader in advertising services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions including; Paid Search Management, PPC Management, Google Ads, Microsoft Ads, Paid social media and SEO.Discussing the appointment, founder and CEO of ASK BOSCO®, John Readman, said;“We are excited to announce our partnership with Mabo, a recognised leader in the digital marketing industry. With ASK BOSCO®, they will have access to instant insights and accurate AI forecasting, which will help them deliver even better results for their clients. This partnership highlights our shared commitment to innovation and achieving the best outcomes for businesses.“Through this partnership, ASK BOSCO® will provide Mabo's team and its 300 clients access to powerful analytics tools that simplify decision-making, enhance efficiency, and fuel smarter, more strategic marketing campaigns.”Lee Mabelson, Managing Director of Mabo Media, highlighted the benefits of the partnership;“Our focus has always been on delivering exceptional results for our clients, and partnering with ASK BOSCO® allows us to do this more effectively than ever.“Their platform's ability to unify reporting and provide precise forecasting enables us to dedicate more time to high-value strategic work, ensuring our clients continue to see the best possible results from their campaigns. ASK BOSCO® removes manual reporting work from our team, saving a huge amount of time across the whole agency on weekly reporting admin.”For more information about ASK BOSCO® visit askboscoIssued by Modo25. For further information or images, please contact Matthew Fraser at 07949010396 or email ...About ASK BOSCO®ASK BOSCO® is an AI marketing reporting and forecasting platform designed to empower retailers, brands, and digital marketing agencies with insightful, data-driven decision-making. It seamlessly integrates all your marketing data for unified reporting and includes cutting-edge forecasting capabilities to maximum returns on online ad spend.Bosco is the name of the man who runs the 1moreChild orphanage in Jinja and is the inspiration behind the technology platform for which the business raises money and donates to help look after the 280 children who live there.Clients include SGS Engineering, Visualsoft, Everything Managed Group, Pavers Shoes and Beelivery.

