Sayari Names Chris Brazdziunas As Chief Technology Officer To Advance Transparency Across Government And Enterprise

Sayari , the transparency company empowering organizations with immediate, actionable insight into worldwide corporate ownership, trade activity, and risk, today announced the appointment of software veteran Chris Brazdziunas as Chief Officer. A seasoned leader with over two decades of experience scaling global teams, Brazdziunas will oversee Sayari's ambitious technology roadmap. Her focus on advancing AI capabilities, enhancing data visualization, and championing user-centric design aims to address the increasing demand for transparency into complex corporate and trade networks across the public and private sectors.

"Chris brings an ideal mix of technical vision and proven execution to drive Sayari's next phase of growth," said Sayari CEO and Co-founder Farley Mesko. "Her expertise in developing scalable data platforms and building world-class engineering teams will accelerate our ability to provide unparalleled visibility into global networks for both government and enterprise. As we continue to expand our capabilities, Chris' customer-focused approach to innovation will be instrumental at a time when organizations need greater transparency, faster insights, and more robust tools to respond to the increase in regulatory demands and geopolitical risks."

Brazdziunas joins Sayari from Securonix, where she headed global engineering and advanced their SaaS-based Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platform, driving adoption by Fortune 500 companies worldwide. Previously, she held executive roles at Bitdefender and ThreatX, where she built and led global product and engineering teams delivering next-generation cybersecurity solutions at scale. As VP of Product at LogRhythm, she spearheaded strategic innovations that fueled the company's growth and successful acquisition by Thoma Bravo. A proven technology innovator, Brazdziunas has pioneered advancements in SaaS behavioral analytics, cybersecurity automation, and threat detection capabilities used by organizations worldwide.

"I'm excited to join Sayari because this is a unique opportunity to align innovation with real-world impact," said Chris Brazdziunas, Chief Technology Officer at Sayari. "We're building solutions that not only help organizations identify and navigate complex regulatory risks but also advance transparency while promoting ethical business practices at scale. By leaning into emerging technologies such as AI and innovations in user experience, we're empowering organizations to transform public data into actionable intelligence, strengthening decision-making and fostering much-needed transparency across global commerce."

Brazdziunas joins Sayari at a pivotal moment as the company continues its expansion, establishing itself as the trusted source of truth for public and private sector organizations navigating complex global risks. In 2024, Sayari strengthened its flagship platform, Sayari Graph , with deeper corporate structure and beneficial ownership analytics capabilities, while launching two new solutions – Sayari Map and Sayari Signal – designed to help organizations identify and manage non-obvious risks, from hidden upstream supplier vulnerabilities to non-list-based export and import (EXIM) risks in global trade.

About Sayari

Sayari is the transparency company providing the public and private sectors with immediate visibility into complex commercial relationships. Drawing on a decade of customer-centric innovation and support from industry-leading investors, Sayari has built the largest commercially available collection of trade and public data, transforming it into a dynamic, living model of corporate entities' ownership and trade activity. Sayari's products and platforms harness this model to enable risk resilience, complex investigations, and clear-eyed business decisions. Sayari is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and its solutions are trusted by regulators and regulated organizations in over 35 countries. To learn how Sayari powers safer global commerce, please visit sayari.

