Simplex Wireless To Showcase Game-Changing Xosim Technology With Kigen At CES 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Simplex Wireless IoT Data SIM

Simplex Wireless announces collaboration with Kigen, marking a new era in eSIM adoption with the launch of its xoSIM technology.

- Tasso Kefalas

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Simplex Wireless announces collaboration with Kigen, marking a new era in eSIM adoption with the launch of its xoSIM technology. The announcement coincides with the most prominent technology stage in the world, CES2025.

Powered by SGP.32, xoSIM redefines the way Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and solution makers integrate eSIM into their projects. By leveraging the Kigen eSIM OS, including IoT Profile Assistant for eUICC (IPAe), an essential component for the new architecture defined within the IoT eSIM standard, xoSIM eliminates the need for costly hardware modifications, making it easier than ever to transform existing devices already on the shelf into eSIM-enabled solutions.

“If you have ever delved into eSIM technology or have been eSIM curious, you have seen how complicated it gets very quickly,” said Tasso Kefalas, CEO at Simplex Wireless.“Our xoSIM technology with Kigen's secure IoT eSIM OS with IPAe coupled with our eIM services simplify the adoption both technically and commercially, removing the barrier for eSIM adoption for a project of any size.”

“We share a vision that eSIM technology should be simple to adopt and scale across the cellular industry ecosystem. Simplex Wireless' innovative addition to Kigen's eSIM offering gives OEMs a competitive edge in IoT markets requiring compliance, flexibility, and cost efficiency,” said Jean-Louis Carrara, Regional VP of Sales for North America and Europe at Kigen.

A vital component of this innovative offering is the Simplex eIM (eSIM IoT remote Manager) server. Designed to be flexible and easy to adapt, the eIM server streamlines operations, enabling customers to deploy eSIM capabilities with unmatched simplicity and scalability.

Why xoSIM Matters:

.Seamless Integration: The eSIM solution resides on the SIM card, eliminating the need to change existing hardware.

.Cost Efficiency: Retrofit devices already on the market with eSIM capabilities, bypassing development expenses.

.Future-Proof: Deploy SIM cards with peace of mind, knowing you can perform remote SIM provisioning operations.

.Adaptable Infrastructure: The Simplex eIM server delivers superior flexibility and ease of deployment.

With this partnership, Simplex Wireless and Kigen demonstrate how seamless cooperation between players benefits the industry by making it easier to adopt new technologies such as eSIM.

Meet Us at CES 2025

Experience the future of eSIM firsthand. Simplex Wireless and Kigen will showcase xoSIM and its capabilities at CES in Las Vegas. You can learn more about the Kigen solution for eSIM for IoT at . For more information about xoSIM or to schedule a meeting during CES, please visit or contact us at ... or via

About Simplex Wireless

Simplex Wireless specializes in innovative IoT connectivity solutions that simplify and enhance the deployment of cellular technologies worldwide. With a focus on flexibility and innovation, Simplex Wireless empowers businesses to thrive in an increasingly connected world. Learn more at

About Kigen

Kigen is the forerunner in eSIM and iSIM security-enabled IoT solutions built for scale. An Arm-founded company, Kigen flexibly empowers OEMs with security on leading IoT chipsets and modules and with the world's leading IoT and LPWAN connectivity providers in up to 200 countries. Our industry-leading SIM OS products enable over 2.5 billion SIMs and complement our GSMA SAS-accredited Remote SIM Provisioning secure service capabilities. Find out more at or join our #FutureofSIM conversation on

Jan Lattunen

Simplex Wireless

+1 678-855-0042

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.