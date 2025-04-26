'Neeraj Chopra, You Are A Soldier': Yogeshwar Dutt Hails Golden Boy Amid Backlash After Pahalgam Terror Attack

MENAFN - Live Mint) India's Olympic hero Yogeshwar Dutt has stood by Neeraj Chopra , India's Golden Boy, who's being trolled after the Pahalgam terror attack. Dutt won the bronze medal at the London Olympics in 2012. The champion wrestler also won gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in 2010 and 2014.

“Neeraj Bhai, you neither need to prove your patriotism nor to prove yourself. It is only a sportsperson and a soldier who raise the tricolour flag on foreign soil and glorify the name of their land. And you are a soldier along with being a sportsperson,” Dutt posted on Twitter (now X).

“These people who speak nonsense are those trivial ideological people who are neither concerned about the country nor patriotism. You are a champion, you are the leader of the nation, keep moving ahead like this. The champion is always the best,” he added.

Yogeshwar Dutt's comments come after Neeraj Chopra, another Indian Olympic hero, addressed the backlash over his invitation to Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for the upcoming Neeraj Chopra Classic.

Chopra shared that the criticism, much of it abusive, had even targeted his family. Clarifying his intent, Neeraj stated the invitation had been extended purely from one athlete to another, with no political motives.

Arshad Nadeem's presence 'out of question'

Neeraj Chopra clarified that all invitations, including Nadeem's, were sent out two days before the Pahalgam terror attacks.

“After all that has taken place over the last 48 hours, Arshad's presence at the NC Classic was completely out of the question. My country and its interests will always come first,” Neeraj said.

Neeraj also spoke about people reacting differently now to his mother calling Arshad Nadeem her“son”.

“When my mother - in her simplicity - had made an innocent comment a year ago, there was an outpouring of praise for her views. Today, the same people haven't held back from targeting her for that very same statement,” Neeraj said in his statement.