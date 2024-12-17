Parliament Backs President's Bill On Citizenship

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine passed at first reading a draft law on ensuring the implementation of the right to acquire and retain citizenship of Ukraine, initiated by Volodymyr Zelensky.

This was reported by Yaroslav Zhelezniak , MP with the Holos parliamentary faction, on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

According to the lawmaker, the legislative initiative saw support from 247 people's deputies.

The memo to the bill says it aims to streamline the procedure for acquiring citizenship of Ukraine and improve the regulation of the status of foreigners and stateless persons who serve(d) in military service under a contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, State Special Transport Service, and National Guard, are a spouse or child of such a person.

The draft law provides for several important changes in the issues related to Ukrainian citizenship, including establishing permissible cases of multiple citizenship.

At the same time, the bill defines the rules for acquiring and renewing Ukrainian citizenship for certain categories of foreigners, in particular, under a simplified procedure.

It also clarifies the conditions for acquiring citizenship by blood, soil, and naturalization.

It is proposed to establish new grounds for persons to be stripped of citizenship, including:

- voluntary acquisition of citizenship of an aggressor state or an occupying state;

- use of a foreign passport on the territory of Ukraine, which poses a threat to national security;

- providing false information or forged documents when acquiring citizenship;

- military service in the army of an aggressor state;

- complicity in crimes against national security or terrorist acts.

Separately, it is proposed to regulate the possibility of using a foreign passport to obtain a temporary residence permit for persons who are serving or have served with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The draft law also proposes to regulate the issue of the legal status of foreigners and stateless persons who, amid martial law, provided assistance to Ukrainian military or law enforcement agencies in combat zones.

It is expected that the adoption of the law will ensure the implementation of European principles for the functioning of the institution of citizenship.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky, during the presentation of the National Resilience Plan in the Verkhovna Rada, stated that Ukraine needs to introduce multiple citizenship.