Lakeside Software Named AI Company Of The Year By Cioreview

The company was recognized for its innovation and excellence in leveraging AI to optimize IT operations

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Software , the first AI-driven digital employee experience company, has been named AI Company of the Year by CIOReview. Recognized for its innovative use of AI, Lakeside empowers organizations with large, complex IT environments to gain visibility across their entire digital estate, uncovering opportunities to optimize resources.

This recognition highlights Lakeside's ability to deliver high-performance solutions that drive tangible value for enterprises. A recent Gartner survey revealed that nearly two-thirds of CIOs have included AI in their innovation plans, yet deployments have grown by only 2-5% in recent years. Part of the challenge is that organizations often struggle to optimize AI for IT.

Lakeside's AI purpose-built for IT helps organizations extract actionable insights from IT data to achieve goals such as reducing help desk tickets, enabling self-service for end users, and increasing employee productivity. By enhancing the employee experience, saving time, and optimizing budgets, Lakeside allows businesses to focus resources on core initiatives, not tech disruptions.

"On behalf of our entire company, I am very honored to receive this award as it recognizes the outstanding effort across our product and engineering teams over the last twelve months," said David Keil, CEO, Lakeside Software. "AI thrives on data, and our strength lies in the breadth, depth, history, and quality of the data we collect. By gathering real-time data from all devices and endpoints, we provide organizations with the insights needed to reduce disruptions and achieve more with less. This recognition from CIOReview underscores our commitment to delivering intelligent solutions that help businesses enhance productivity and improve the employee experience."

Lakeside has been consistently recognized as an industry leader throughout 2024, including being named a

Leader in the First-Ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant TM

for Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Tools , a Leader in The Forrester Wave: End-User Experience Management, Q3 2024, and a

top performer in the ISG Provider Lens Evaluation for Digital Employee Experience Solutions 2024 Global . These recognitions validate Lakeside's continued innovation and strong position in the digital employee experience market. This recent acknowledgment as AI Company of the Year by CIOReview further supports Lakeside's growth and reinforces its reputation as a trusted leader in delivering intelligent, data-driven solutions that enhance digital employee experiences.

About Lakeside Software

Lakeside Software is how organizations with large, complex IT environments can finally get visibility across their entire digital estate and see how to do more with less. For far too long, IT teams have struggled to see what's going on in their dark estate – where costly inefficiencies, poor employee experiences, and unresolved problems hide. Only Lakeside lets you give everyone a better view, so they can see the hidden issues, see the smartest fixes, and see the biggest savings. That's why so many of the world's leading global brands rely on Lakeside. And it's how our customers see an average ROI of more than 250%. Learn how you can get a better view at lakesidesoftware. Give everyone a better view

