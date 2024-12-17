Chief of globe`s biggest hedge fund approves Bitcoin

(MENAFN) Billionaire investor Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, has raised alarms about a potential debt crisis looming over global economies and advised investors to move away from debt-based assets like bonds. Instead, Dalio recommended hard assets such as and gold.



Speaking at Abu Dhabi Finance Week, Dalio expressed concerns about rising debt in major economies like the US and China, and predicted that this could lead to future crises and a sharp decline in the value of money. Both Bitcoin and gold have recently reached near-record highs, attracting investors seeking safer alternatives amid ongoing economic challenges and geopolitical tensions.



Dalio also emphasized the importance of focusing on broader global forces, rather than short-term market fluctuations. While Bitcoin’s price has surged over 140% in 2024, Dalio has transformed from a crypto skeptic to a major supporter of the digital asset.

