'Qatar Draws Best Talents In Technology Sector'

DOHA: Qatar is transforming into a hub for startups and innovation, especially in sectors like technology, fintech, and healthcare. An official remarked that Venture Capital (VC) can promote this thriving ecosystem and showcase how working with startups in the country provides unique opportunities to shape the future of industries in the region.

Explaining the strategic methods to attract foreign talent in Qatar, Fahad Al Sharekh, Founder of TechInvest Corporation told The Peninsula that it can be a crucial step for startups and venture capitalists (VCs) looking to expand their businesses.

He said“Qatar offers a wide range of opportunities to draw top tech talent and build the ecosystem, fostering the right community. Our vision is to achieve these goals by providing capital to early-stage micro VCs and seeding them wherever they are located.” The official elaborated that the market provides enormous opportunities and challenges in technology, while the government's strategies and initiatives help startups contribute towards the growing economy of the country.

Al Sharekh emphasised that attracting talent in Qatar should be driven by creating a structured funnel and identifying and seeding micro VCs.“You want to draw the best of the best, and the top talent is attracted to top investors. Top investors, in turn, are recognised based on their track record,” he said.

He underlined that the country needs to identify the“educated, experienced, connected, reputable, and ethical with high integrity investors” that come in and build this platform through collaborating with the best people across the globe such as the US, India, and Europe and seed these micro VCs to enable Qatar to produce its tech innovation.

He reiterated that Doha has a“very great chance of succeeding” if the best investors are drawn in, making it the next best technology hub for emerging talents.

Qatar offers diverse economic incentives for foreign investors and businesses. Startups and VCs can leverage these advantages, including tax benefits, to attract foreign talent by positioning the opportunity as not only lucrative but also supportive of growth and innovation. He mentioned that foreign professionals are often drawn to environments that foster career growth.“Offering mentorship programs, training, and opportunities for skill development can make the startup environment more appealing. Startups can partner with educational institutions and offer continuous learning programs,” Al Sharekh added.

Qatar's location offers easy access to other major markets in the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and Africa. Highlighting the country's connectivity and strategic location can appeal to talent seeking international exposure and regional travel opportunities.