UAE Artists Ask Where 'Rights, Ethics End' After Ghibli Trend Goes Viral

“Artificial intelligence (AI) makes theft easy." This is how a visual artist in the UAE, Jalal Luqman, responded to the Ghibli trend that has gone viral. As the animation-style AI-powered imagery continues to captivate audiences worldwide, artists in the region are voicing apprehensions.

They fear that the Ghibli trend could overshadow individual artistic expressions. On social media platforms like Instagram, this trend has spread rapidly, with people transforming their own photos into Ghibli style.

As more creators adopt this style to attract attention and followers, the hashtag #Ghibli has exploded. It now features countless posts, encompassing everything from home decor to food and landscaping, even some companies have used it to turn their workers and workplace to the style.

Luqman, who is a multi-disciplinary Emirati artist, acknowledged that artificial intelligence exists and will continue to evolve, but stressed that society is still in the primitive stages of understanding its capabilities. "Over time, rules and laws will emerge, but what has happened is unfortunate. I hope the artist wins his cases so that laws are established to limit the misuse of this technology.”

He was referring to Studio Ghibli co-founder who filed a lawsuit against OpenAI for copyright infringement.



Luqman was one of the first to embrace technology in visual arts in the UAE back in 1996, utilising digital art in his exhibitions. "I have no issue with the popularity of digital art, but where do rights and ethics end when it comes to using others' properties?"



"I personally embrace technology, but not in a way where I just press a button and claim the work as mine. I use it as a tool that helps and inspires me," he said.



However, Luqman highlighted the danger of artists presenting others' works as their own, noting, "If it's trending for people to see how they look its fine, but if someone is benefiting financially from the work without crediting the original creator, it becomes problematic."



He pointed out that while the Ghibli trend may be captivating, it risks diluting the originality of individual artists. "This cartoon style we see everywhere now is often misappropriated, and it's wrong for anyone to claim it as their own. Additionally, the institutions that have worked on employing this style for their benefit are also at fault."

Luqman also mentioned that he has a list of clients who appreciate the uniqueness of his work and understand the value of an artist's history. "They do not want common work; they want something unique."



Sudanese artist Soma Siddig, who resides in Sharjah, said AI can never replace artists.“AI art is repetitive and lacks uniqueness; creativity and human quality reside only with human artists."



She believes that while AI may develop in the artistic realm, it will never reach the level of creativity and ideas that human beings possess.

Shama Khalil Al Ashkhari, an Emirati painter and art business owner from Al Ain, highlighted how AI is fast and saves time. However, many still prefer the personalised touches of painters.

"There are details that a painter adds which no AI can replicate, and there will always be uniqueness between the two."